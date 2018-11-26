Man drives car into Huntsville home, could face murder charge

Antony Wu, a Huntsville man, is in the Madison County Jail charged with Manslaughter. A judge set his bond at $20,000 on Monday.

The Madison County District Attorney, Rob Broussard, said this case like all others will go before the Grand Jury, and the one big factor that could change the charge is if the Grand Jury thinks Wu was reckless.

"If you engage in an activity that causes a risk of death or great bodily harm to another and you just disregard the risk that you create and you go ahead and do it. That's reckless," said Broussard.

The Madison County District Attorney said he couldn't talk about Saturday night's incident on Riverchase Road in south Huntsville because it's an open case.

"If it's bad enough and under the law if that person exhibited an extreme indifference to human life it could even be reckless murder," said Broussard.

The Huntsville Police Department told us it believes Wu was possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he hit and killed 48-year-old Joy Vaughn. Wu was driving down Chaney Thompson road when he hit a parked car, trees, and a chain linked fence before barreling into the bedroom where Vaughn was sleeping. Joy's sister told us she ran through the house when she heard the crash and tried to help her sister. When police got there, they struggled to get Wu out of the car.

"He kept locking his doors and rolling up his windows and trying to hide from us, basically, and someone had to break the glass. They had to physically drag him out of the car," said Jessica Vaughn the victim's sister.

In his 30 years at the District Attorney's Office, Broussard can't remember another case like this one.

"I can recall cases where people have wrecked and hit buildings and maybe run into people's houses but I can't recall where death resulted from somebody hitting a house," he added.

Broussard said a reckless murder charge carries a punishment of up to life in prison. It's unknown when the case will go before a Grand Jury.

Police said toxicology reports could take months for them to get back to determine if Wu was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Joy Vaughn's sister works at WAAY 31.