Man dies rescuing two dogs in the Pacific Ocean

A Nevada man died when he went into high surf to save his two dogs after they were pulled out into the ocean, KGTV in San Diego reported. The man and his wife were walking along the beach with their dogs when the animals were swept into the water by high surf. The man, a former first responder, raced into the water to save them - which he did accomplish. However, he was then pulled back out to sea before being slammed into some rocks on the shoreline. He was found 20 minutes after the ordeal begun. Despite being given CPR, he died after he arrived at the hospital. A high surf advisory was in place at the time.