Texas man dies in head-on collision in Madison Co.

One other person was taken to the hospital.

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 3:25 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A man from Fort Hood, Texas died in a head-on collission early Sunday morning. 

It happened at around 3:55 a.m. at the 90-mile marker on U.S. 72. That's about one mile west of Huntsville. 

The Madison County coroner identified the man as 35-year-old Rudy Perez. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials say he was driving on the wrong side of the highway when his Jeep Compass collided with a Ford Escape. The other driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

State troopers are investigating. 

