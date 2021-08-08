Texas man dies in head-on collision in Madison Co.

A man from Fort Hood, Texas died in a head-on collission early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 3:55 a.m. at the 90-mile marker on U.S. 72. That's about one mile west of Huntsville.

The Madison County coroner identified the man as 35-year-old Rudy Perez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say he was driving on the wrong side of the highway when his Jeep Compass collided with a Ford Escape. The other driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

State troopers are investigating.