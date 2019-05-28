Man dies in Huntsville after copperhead bite

A man died at Huntsville Hospital after being bitten by a copperhead on Friday.

Huntsville Hospital on Tuesday confirmed Oliver Baker died on Monday.



Juvenile Copperhead (Photo by Richard Dowling) Juvenile Copperhead (Photo by Richard Dowling)

A Facebook post from a man who says he's Baker’s brother says Baker was bitten Friday night at the family lake house on Smith Lake. The brother said Baker went unconscious within two minutes of being bitten, and that Baker was flown to Huntsville Hospital because there were no beds available at UAB.

An ambulance service that operates out of Walker County said it responded to a snake bite call over the weekend.

The brother says Baker had renal failure and high liver levels.

What makes this death so rare, according to Outdoor Alabama, is that copperheads have the least-toxic venom of all known venomous snakes in the country. Also, they're not known for being aggressive.

