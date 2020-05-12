Man dies from injuries after Colbert County wreck

A man has died from his injuries after a crash in Colbert County in late April.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 10:40 a.m. on April 29 when the vehicle driven by 81-year-old Jack Kemp of Haleyville was hit by another vehicle on U.S. 43 at County Road 61, near Tuscumbia. Kemp was flown from the scene to Huntsville Hospital.

On the evening of May 9, Kemp died at Huntsville Hospital from his injuries.