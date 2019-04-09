Man dead after shooting at Water Street in Courtland

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., a shooting was reported at Water Street in Courtland.

The sheriff's office says it was called by Courtland police to investigate the shooting death of an adult male. During an initial investigation, the sheriff's office says it was determined a person involved in the shooting is the relative of someone who works for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Max Sanders requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation conduct the investigation.