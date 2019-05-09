Man dead after motorcycle crash on Castleman Avenue in Decatur

Decatur police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 1200-block of Castleman Avenue SW.

Units from the Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire and Rescue and First Response Ambulance responded to the scene to find 30-year-old Charles Pointer lying unresponsive in the street on Castleman Avenue.

Police say Pointer was riding his 2007 Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle up and down Castleman Avenue when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to slide on its side down the street. It then struck a parked truck on the road.

According to police, Pointer was pronounced dead at the scene after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and speed is believed to be a factor.