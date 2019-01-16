Man dead after ingesting meth during traffic stop in Jackson Co.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a 58-year-old man is dead after ingesting meth during a traffic stop. The incident happened Monday on Willow Street, shortly after midnight.
Bruce Edgar Johnson of Scottsboro had been pulled over for a traffic stop and while being interviewed, it was noticed that he had something in his mouth. Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips says Johnson was not answering questions properly and after being put in handcuffs, officials noticed he had spit out 1.5 grams of meth.
Sheriff Phillips said it's believed that Johnson's death was caused by ingesting the meth, but an autopsy has not been performed yet. He said incidents like this have happened in the past but are rare.
