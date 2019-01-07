Man dead after driving the wrong way down I-565

A 21-year-old man, Juan Perez, is dead after a wreck that happened while he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 565 in Huntsville Sunday around 12:30 a.m. near the Jordan Lane exit.

According to Huntsville Police, Perez was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 565. One driver was able to swerve and only hers and Perez's driver side mirrors struck each other. The other driver tried to avoid a wreck but was unable to and his vehicle collided head-on with Perez's vehicle. He had been following the other driver, his wife, home.

The husband was taken to Huntsville Hospital in "priority two" condition. He was being held in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit as of Sunday. Perez was killed in the wreck and was not taken to the hospital. It's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Perez’s family was notified of his death after arriving at the scene of the wreck. A toxicology test is being performed on his body.

No charges are expected to be filed.