Man dead after car hit by train in Limestone County

A man died Saturday morning after his car was hit by a train in the area of the Tanner community in Limestone County.

It happened where the railroad intersects Laughmiller Road at 7:48 a.m.

The Limestone County Coroner said the driver was heading west on the road when his car was hit by a train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, Alabama State Troopers are working to notify his family.

This is the second deadly wreck at that location in the last two months. On May 9, Luis Cruz was killed when his car collided with a train.