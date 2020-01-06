Clear

Man dead after accident at Pilgrim's Pride in Guntersville

The man died at a Marshall County hospital.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 1:19 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 2:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is dead after an accident Monday at Pilgrim's Pride in Guntersville.

The Marshall County coroner says the man was taken to Marshall Medical Center North, where he died. The 911 call came in at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The Guntersville Fire Department confirms there is an ongoing investigation with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

