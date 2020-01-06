Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man is dead after an accident Monday at Pilgrim's Pride in Guntersville.
The Marshall County coroner says the man was taken to Marshall Medical Center North, where he died. The 911 call came in at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The Guntersville Fire Department confirms there is an ongoing investigation with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates to this story.
Related Content
- Man dead after accident at Pilgrim's Pride in Guntersville
- Pilgrim’s Pride settles suit based on Guntersville discrimination claim
- Athens to spend $2.7M to revitalize Pilgrim's Pride property
- Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride jacked up chicken prices, say lawsuits
- Multiple departments battle fire at Pilgrim's Pride Chicken Plant
- Athens welcomes input on Pilgrim's Pride site development
- Athens City Council moves closer toward future of old Pilgrims Pride plant site
- Opinions sought this week about Pilgrim’s Pride site in Athens
- Man loses legs after accident at Guntersville Dam
- Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home
Scroll for more content...