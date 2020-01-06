Man dead after accident at Pilgrim's Pride in Guntersville

A man is dead after an accident Monday at Pilgrim's Pride in Guntersville.

The Marshall County coroner says the man was taken to Marshall Medical Center North, where he died. The 911 call came in at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The Guntersville Fire Department confirms there is an ongoing investigation with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates to this story.