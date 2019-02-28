Clear
Man convicted of manslaughter after stabbing father 71 times in New Hope

Sentencing hasn't been scheduled.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: AP

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who stabbed his father 71 times and dumped his body in an Alabama river has been convicted of manslaughter.

News outlets report Eric Ray Jones was found guilty on Wednesday in the killing of his father Anthony Ray Jones. He had been charged with murder, but Madison County prosecutor Paul Barnett says jurors found him guilty of the lesser offense.

The 33-year-old killed his 55-year-old father at a cabin in New Hope in 2017, then strapped cinder blocks to sink the body in the Paint Rock River.

Defense attorney Reta McKannan says Jones didn't mean to kill him. Jones testified he was defending himself in a fight after wrecking his father's truck.

Jones could get up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing hasn't been scheduled.

