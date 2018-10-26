Clear

Man convicted of killing Alabama twins, their caretaker

MGN Online

An Alabama man has been convicted of capital murder in the killings of 9-year-old twins and their caretaker more than five years ago.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been convicted of capital murder in the killings of 9-year-old twins and their caretaker more than five years ago.

Records show Lowndes County jurors convicted 28-year-old Deandra Marquis Lee of Montgomery on Thursday in the slayings of Taylor and Jordan DeJerinett. He was also convicted of killing a 73-year-old Jack Mac Girdner, who was caring for them for their mother.

An order from Circuit Judge Terri Bozeman Lovell says jurors will begin Monday considering whether to recommend a sentence of life without parole or death for Lee.

Authorities think the slayings happened on a dirt road where the bodies were found in Lowndes County in 2012.

Lee previously was acquitted of capital murder and other charges in a shooting in Dallas County in 2008.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events