Lauderdale County grand jury indicts swimming pool installer for fraud

Charles Powell is accused of being hired to install swimming pools for homeowners.

He's been digging holes in the backyards for people who hire him and leaving them with no pool and a large bill, according to authoritie.

"You have to be licensed to install swimming pools. Actually, the code for that is a little stricter with swimming pools than it is with home repairs," said Lauderdale County Sgt. Andy Corbett

A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted Charles Powell with theft by deception and home repair fraud.

This is a crime Corbett says he's seen before, just not to this extent.

"We’ve had home repair frauds, but on this scale, normally we don’t see this where there’s close to $50,000 involved. That’s a lot of money," said Corbett.

In fact, the damage of the near $50,000 Corbett is referring to pertains to one victim.

"He came out, basically dug a hole and then left. And left one victim with a $46,000 bill that they had already paid. And the other with $15,500."

The investigators say it didn't end there

"After that, he dissolved his business on Facebook and has failed to contact the victims, or try to return their money," said Corbett.

Corbett offered ways for people to check the validity of a business: "One of the ways is to make sure they are members of the Alabama Board of General Contractors. This individual was not."

Although Powell is accused of committing four felonies in Lauderdale County, Corbett believes there may be more victims.