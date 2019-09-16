Clear

Man charged with using mutable cards at Athens ATM

Marcus Macedo

The suspect was charged with 17 counts of encoded data fraud and one count of theft of property first-degree.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens police arrested a man Saturday night for using mutable cards at a First National Banks ATM on Highway 72.

The department says after receiving a call from the bank's security, officers saw a man using mutable cards in an attempt to get cash from the ATM.

Marcus Macedo was arrested for 17 counts of encoded data fraud and one count of theft of property first-degree. He was booked at the police department and taken to the county jail. Police say the only address they were able to obtain for Macedo was in Atlanta, Georgia.

An investigation is ongoing. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events