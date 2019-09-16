Man charged with using mutable cards at Athens ATM

Athens police arrested a man Saturday night for using mutable cards at a First National Banks ATM on Highway 72.

The department says after receiving a call from the bank's security, officers saw a man using mutable cards in an attempt to get cash from the ATM.

Marcus Macedo was arrested for 17 counts of encoded data fraud and one count of theft of property first-degree. He was booked at the police department and taken to the county jail. Police say the only address they were able to obtain for Macedo was in Atlanta, Georgia.

An investigation is ongoing.