Man charged with trafficking meth, having cocaine in Russellville

Drug agents busted a drug trafficking suspect in Russellville.

Marcos A. Lagos was arrested July 13 in Russellville and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance-cocaine. As of July 18, he remains in the Franklin County Jail.

According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lagos was caught by investigators from the Franklin and Marion County sheriff’s offices assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region E. Drug Task Force.

Lagos was under investigation for drug trafficking and evidence was found that he was traveling to Russellville to distribute a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, the release said.

Agents took Lagos into custody at the Legacy Chevron service station on U.S. Highway 43 in Russellville about 3:30 pm July 13.

The release said Lagos was found with about 12.65 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 3 grams of cocaine in powder form.