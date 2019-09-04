A man is in custody for stealing air conditioning units from a Henagar preschool, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesman, Tyler Pruett.
The department says the theft happened around 3 a.m. on August 21 at the Busy Bees Preschool on Highway 75. According to Pruett, the suspect is also thought to be responsible for another theft at DeSoto State Park.
Wendy Wilbanks; Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
The sheriff's office says witnesses gave descriptions of a suspect and a vehicle in the area at the time of both thefts. Pruett says investigators then learned a suspect and vehicle matching the description had been pulled over by Sylvania police in the area.
The suspect, Charles Wilbanks of Fort Payne, currently lives near Rome, Georgia and after checking with several scrap yards in the area, Pruett says it was discovered he had recently sold a large amount of air conditioning components.
According to the sheriff's office, shortly after a warrant was obtained for Wilbanks' arrest, a scrap yard notified investigators he had arrived to sell more air conditioning parts. Wilbanks was arrested by Rome police. He is charged with theft of property first-degree.
Wilbanks’ wife, Wendy Wilbanks, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in DeKalb County for failure to comply. Right now, the couple is in the Floyd County Jail in Georgia awaiting extradition to the DeKalb County Detention Center.
Related Content
- Man charged with stealing A/C units from DeKalb County preschool
- DeKalb Co. sheriff: Man arrested for stealing firearms
- Men charged with DeKalb County burglary
- 2 charged in DeKalb County meth busts
- DeKalb County chase ends in multiple charges
- Photos: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office adds new K-9 units
- Two charged with stealing from Athens storage units
- DeKalb County man charged with trespassing at school
- DeKalb county man charged with murder in Georgia
- Detroit man charged in fatal 2018 DeKalb County wreck