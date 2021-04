A man is charged with rape and sodomy for an assault in Decatur.

Decatur police responded on Apr. 11 to a call about a sexual assault in the 200-block of Prospect Drive SE. Officers found a woman who said Brandon Handy, 29, of Madison had sexually assaulted her.

Handy, who police say left the scene prior to officers arriving, was found and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $40,000 bond.