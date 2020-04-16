Man charged with murder in deadly shooting at Huntsville motorcycle club

Huntsville police have charged a man with murder in a deadly shooting at a motorcycle club on March 27.

Albert Vinson, 31, was charged on Thursday with two counts of murder first degree, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building and assault first degree.

The shootout killed two people and hurt two others. Police said it happened at a building that two motorcycle clubs had offices in.

Huntsville police said at the time, they believed the shooting happened between the feuding motorcycle clubs at the business. The department says more arrests are expected.