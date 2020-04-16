Huntsville police have charged a man with murder in a deadly shooting at a motorcycle club on March 27.
Albert Vinson, 31, was charged on Thursday with two counts of murder first degree, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building and assault first degree.
The shootout killed two people and hurt two others. Police said it happened at a building that two motorcycle clubs had offices in.
Huntsville police said at the time, they believed the shooting happened between the feuding motorcycle clubs at the business. The department says more arrests are expected.
Related Content
- Man charged with murder in deadly shooting at Huntsville motorcycle club
- Huntsville police charge man with murder in weekend shooting
- Huntsville man charged with capital murder
- Man charged with murder in Huntsville
- Huntsville police charge man with murder
- Huntsville man charged in Madison murder
- Huntsville man killed in motorcycle crash
- Deadly motorcycle crash in Lawrence County
- Huntsville police officers cleared in deadly shooting
- Huntsville Taco Bell reopens after deadly shooting
Scroll for more content...