Man charged with murder in Jordan Lane shooting death

Huntsville police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a July 26 shooting on Jordan Lane.

Taveon Sanderson is facing a capital murder charge, according to Huntsville police.

He was found in an apartment off Westheimer Drive.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. paramedics responded along with Huntsville police to the 2800 block of Jordan Lane at 5:52 p.m. July 26.

HEMSI officials said a male victim was found dead at the scene.

The US Marshals Task Force assisted Huntsville police with Friday's arrest.

