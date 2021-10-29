Man charged with murder in Huntsville shooting death

A man originally wanted for questioning in an October shooting now is charged with murder.

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Devante DeWayne McCobbie with the murder of 25-year-old Bryant McCray.

McCray was found shot at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in the 900 block of Lakefront Drive on Oct. 9.

At the time, police said it was believed the shooting was domestic-related.

McCobbie surrendered to police Oct. 9 and was booked in the Madison County Jail on an unrelated felony charge, police said.