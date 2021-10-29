Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man charged with murder in Huntsville shooting death

Devante DeWayne McCobbie

The victim died Oct. 9

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 10:48 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A man originally wanted for questioning in an October shooting now is charged with murder.

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Devante DeWayne McCobbie with the murder of 25-year-old Bryant McCray.

McCray was found shot at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in the 900 block of Lakefront Drive on Oct. 9.

At the time, police said it was believed the shooting was domestic-related.

McCobbie surrendered to police Oct. 9 and was booked in the Madison County Jail on an unrelated felony charge, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events