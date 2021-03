A man is charged with murder for a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hartselle.

The suspect, 80-year-old Jerry Cleek, is in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Hartselle police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute on Pinehurst Street around 3 p.m.

One person was killed, Phillip Anthony Grigsby. He died at a local hospital from his injuries.