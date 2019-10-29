Man charged with manslaughter in deadly New Hope shooting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jacob Tanner Bearden, 19, of Grant with manslaughter following a a deadly shooting in New Hope Monday evening.

First responders arrived to a shopping center in the 10,000 block of Highway 431 around 8 p.m. Monday. They found the victim, 21-year-old Nathan Helton of Grant, dead from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office says Bearden was at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody without incident. The department says the investigation is ongoing, but it appears Bearden was recklessly handling the gun when Helton was shot.

Drugs were also found at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 256-533-8820 or submit information online here.

