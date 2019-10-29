Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man charged with manslaughter in deadly New Hope shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man charged with manslaughter in deadly New Hope shooting

Jacob Tanner Bearden

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 10:42 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jacob Tanner Bearden, 19, of Grant with manslaughter following a a deadly shooting in New Hope Monday evening.

First responders arrived to a shopping center in the 10,000 block of Highway 431 around 8 p.m. Monday. They found the victim, 21-year-old Nathan Helton of Grant, dead from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office says Bearden was at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody without incident. The department says the investigation is ongoing, but it appears Bearden was recklessly handling the gun when Helton was shot.

Drugs were also found at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 256-533-8820 or submit information online here.

Read more about the shooting here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events