Man charged with manslaughter in deadly 2018 wreck in Jackson County

David Tipton

The suspect is in the Jackson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 4:23 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips says a man is in the county jail after hitting a woman with a car on Oct. 16th, 2018.

Sheriff Phillips says around 11 p.m. that day, David Tipton, 40, hit Samantha Lee Frison from Bridgeport with his car at 5th Street and Ehrich Avenue. She died from her injuries.

Tipton was indicted in September by a grand jury for manslaughter. He was booked in the jail on Thursday, and his bond is set at $50,000.

The sheriff couldn't answer whether or not the incident was an accident or if Tipton was under the influence. 

