Man charged with manslaughter for shooting Lawrence County woman in the head

A man has been charged with manslaughter for shooting a woman in the head in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on Friday around 12:25 a.m. A woman was found shot in the head at her home in the 1000 block of Lawrence County Road 188.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. She was identified as KC Lynn Hatfield, 29, of Moulton.

Jeffrey Dylan Spillers, 23, of Moulton is held in the Lawrence County Jail with a bond set at $63,000. The sheriff’s office says he lived at the home with Hatfield.

Spillers is charged with manslaughter, chemical endangerment of a child, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

The sheriff’s office investigated the shooting, along with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

“Any time a death occurs it is a tragedy that leaves family, friends, and the community as a whole wanting answers. We are committed to getting to the facts and truth to help provide those answers,” Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said in a statement on Monday.