Man charged with killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner wants trial kept off TV, comments banned

The Colbert County man accused of killing Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner wants the court to block public comments and prevent his trial from being televised.

The attorney for Brian Lansing Martin filed several motions Tuesday morning.

They ask the court to prohibit broadcasting, recording or photographing the proceedings.

They're also asking that trial participants be prohibited from commenting or releasing information to the media.

The third motion asks for all proceedings to be recorded and transcribed by the official court reporter.

The judge has not ruled yet.

Martin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3.

Martin faces 10 charges, including four counts of capital murder, in the deaths of Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback. (Read more here.)

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.