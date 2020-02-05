Man charged with killing Kimberly Police Officer has several arrests in Morgan County

According to court records, Preston Johnson of Addison, has served time for crimes in North Alabama.(take mug)

Right now, Johnson is in the Jefferson County Jail after the Mayor of Kimberly says he ambushed and killed an officer on Tuesday night.

WAAY 31 sifted through court documents and uncovered the suspected cop killer has several charges in Morgan County.

Deputies confirmed to us in Morgan County Preston Johnson was arrested in 2015.

The District Attorney told us Johnson was charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The indictment from those charges says Johnson had meth, cocaine, and a scale at the time of his arrest.

They said he pleaded guilty to one drug possession, and the other possession charge and drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

The DA said Johnson was sentenced to 6 years in prison, but it's unclear how long he was incarcerated.

Records also show loitering and speeding charges in morgan county in the early 2000's.

But Johnson is no stranger to being arrested in North Alabama. In addition to Morgan County, Johnson was arrested on numerous charges in Winston, Walker, Cullman, and now faces a capital murder charge in Jerfferson County.

In October, authorities in Cullman County arrested Johnson when investigators found him with a stolen corvette. When they arrested him they found meth, needles, and an AR-15.

That gun was illegal for him to have, since he's a convicted felon.

The mayor of Kimberly, Alabama says the officer killed is Nick O'Rear. He was a father of 2, with another child on the way. He had been with the department for about a year. He's the first Alabama officer killed in the line of duty this year.