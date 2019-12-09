Man charged with killing Huntsville police officer meets with judge

LaJeromeny Brown, the man charged with capital murder for shooting a Huntsville police officer, had his 72-hour hearing with a judge Monday morning at the Madison County Jail.
The hearing was held via video conference. According to the Madison County District Court office, a date has not been set at this time for Brown's next court appearance.
Police say Brown shot and killed Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III during a drug investigation on Friday.
Brown has a lengthy rap sheet that dates back all the way to 1996. You can read what we've learned about his criminal history so far here.
