Man charged with killing Huntsville police officer meets with judge

LaJeromeny Brown

Police say LaJeromeny Brown shot and killed an officer on Friday.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 11:21 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

LaJeromeny Brown, the man charged with capital murder for shooting a Huntsville police officer, had his 72-hour hearing with a judge Monday morning at the Madison County Jail.

The hearing was held via video conference. According to the Madison County District Court office, a date has not been set at this time for Brown's next court appearance.

Police say Brown shot and killed Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III during a drug investigation on Friday.

Brown has a lengthy rap sheet that dates back all the way to 1996. You can read what we've learned about his criminal history so far here

Post by Madison County Sheriff's Office.

