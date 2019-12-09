Man charged with killing Huntsville police officer has long criminal history

There are still many unanswered questions about LaJermoney Brown's criminal history. We did some digging into Brown's lengthy rap sheet which dates back all the way to 1996.

Last year in Tennessee, he received multiple charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and was out on bond. And just five months ago Brown was arrested in Chattanooga for drug charges and for having a firearm. He's supposed to be in court for these charges later this month.

WAAY 31 is not finished investigating Brown to find out how he was able to get out of jail with the charges against him and why some previous charges were dropped. You can read what we've learned about his criminal history so far here.

We have reached out to officials in Tennessee and we're waiting to hear back. We also reached out to the Huntsville Police Department to find out when Brown will see a judge for Officer Clardy's murder.