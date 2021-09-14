Clear

Man charged with helping Decatur, Huntsville double murder suspect avoid capture

Calvin Jerrod Garth

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 5:17 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Police have arrested a Decatur man suspected of helping a man charged with two murders.

Calvin Jerrod Garth, 44, of Decatur was arrested Monday and charged with helping Ricardo Bass before Bass was arrested and charged with capital murder last month, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Bass was a suspect wanted in two separate Aug. 19 murders in Huntsville and Decatur.

Decatur police said detectives determined Garth helped Bass leave the area where he was last seen.

Garth was not the driver of the vehicle Bass was in shortly before his arrest, police said.

Garth was charged with hindering prosecution and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

Bond was set at $30,000.

