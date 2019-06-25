Man charged with child sex crimes seen loitering in Limestone Co. neighborhood

We’re hearing from a couple of upset parents after a man was seen sitting outside their Limestone County home.

Limestone County deputies confirmed the man is Bradley Loggins.

Loggins is a former youth softball coach who was arrested back in March on sodomy and child sex abuse charges.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents after Loggins was seen parked suspiciously in their neighborhood.

“My youngest daughter and I were just walking through the house, and we walked by the front door and I noticed a vehicle stopped in front of our house," Brandy Weigart said. "We live on a dead-end street, so that’s not normal, usually.”

Brandy Weigart has seven children. She told WAAY 31 her kids’ safety is her top priority. So, when she noticed something suspicious in her neighborhood, she reacted.

“The guy was just staring at our house. He just kept staring, so, finally, I opened the door. Well, first, I snapped a picture and, then, when I opened the door, he drove off.”

When he drove off, that concerned Weigart, so she posted the picture she took to social media to see if anyone recognized the man.

She told her husband, Matt, about the incident and he actually confronted the man when they saw his vehicle not far from their home the very next day.

“I asked him why he was in front of our house, sitting for so long, and what his intentions were," Matt Weigart said. "He said that he had roofed our house when it was built, which was 10 years ago.”

It was an excuse that was not enough to make the Weigarts feel that his behavior was okay, so they filed a police report.

That’s when they learned the man, Bradley Loggins, is a former softball coach for an Ardmore youth recreational team, and he is accused of child sex crimes involving at least three young girls.

“I have no sympathy for anyone like that," Brandy Weigart said. "We originally thought maybe he was checking houses out to break into them. But then, when we found this out, that was a lot more alarming than what we originally thought.”

“It’s better that I didn’t know that when I confronted him," Matt Weigart added.

The Weigarts told WAAY 31 there are other children in their neighborhood, and they’d like to see Loggins put behind bars, so that something like this doesn’t happen again.

But until that happens, they said they'll be keeping a closer eye out for their seven children.

“Stay aware and alert," Brandy Weigart said. "You never know these days. You really can’t trust anybody.”

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and they ask that, if you experience something like this, contact them immediately.