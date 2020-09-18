Man charged with attempted murder of DeKalb County deputy; bond set at $1 million

A 21-year-old man from Pensacola, Fla., faces an attempted murder charge after officials says he tried to shoot a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Dayon Patterson also is charged with attempt to elude. He’s being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Patterson about 6 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 59 near the Collinsville exit. The office said Patterson stopped, then sped away as the deputy approached.

“While traveling at a high rate of speed, the suspect began firing upon the deputy,” said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

Pruett said Patterson’s vehicle collided with another, injuring two motorists. Both were transported for medical attention.

Neither Patterson, who surrendered after the crash, nor the sheriff’s office deputy were injured.

The charges against Patterson were filed by the State Bureau of Investigations after an official review of the incident.

More charges may be forthcoming regarding the wreck and injured motorists caused by the suspect, Pruett said.

Pruett said numerous law enforcement agencies and first responders assisted on scene, including Fort Payne, Geraldine, Rainsville, Henagar, and Collinsville police departments, along with ALEA Troopers and the Collinsville Fire Department.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We truly are fortunate that our deputy and no innocent motorists were killed in Wednesday’s incident. This highlights the increasing dangers faced by law enforcement. A seemingly routine traffic stop can turn into a deadly situation in an instant.”