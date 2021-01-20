Man charged with attempted murder for Albertville stabbing

A man is charged with attempted murder for a stabbing in Albertville.

Albertville police officers responded to the stabbing around 1 p.m. Wednesday on East Main Street in the downtown area. They found a man who had been stabbed in the back once.

The police department says the officers found another man at the scene, David Garcia. They took him into custody and transported him to the Albertville City Jail for an attempted murder charge.

The victim made his way across the street to a nearby restaurant and was taken to Marshall Medical South’s emergency department.

Police determined an altercation had taken place between the two men at the Page Plus store at 109 East Main Street. They are still investigating what led to the altercation.

No bond has been set yet for Garcia. It’s unclear what the victim’s condition is as of Wednesday evening.