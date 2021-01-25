Man charged with assault for Marshall County shooting

A suspect is charged in Marshall County for shooting a man during an argument.

It happened on Jan. 4 at a home on Schnault Hollow Road in Grant. Deputies responded and were told by witnesses that a man had shot another man in the leg.

Neither the victim or suspect were at the scene, and deputies learned the victim had been taken to Huntsville Hospital by a friend who witnessed the shooting.

The suspect was identified as Damon Edward Stapler from New Hope. He was arrested on Jan. 9 for an assault first degree charge.

Stapler is in the Marshall County Jail with a bond set at $30,000.