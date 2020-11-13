Man charged with arson for DeKalb County house fire

A man is charged in DeKalb County for intentionally setting a home on fire.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. on County Road 46 near the Skirum Community. It says after deputies arrived on scene, they found that the fire appeared to be intentional.

Logan Dewayne Tyson, 18, of Crossville was arrested and charged with arson second degree.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Geraldine and Crossville fire departments also assisted in the case.