Man charged with abuse of a corpse in Morgan County

A man is charged in Morgan County with abuse of a corpse.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Bruce Reeves, 40, of Hartselle turned himself in on Monday. The arrest comes after a woman’s body was found in December on Jenkins Court off of Highway 36.

Deputies tried to execute an arrest warrant at Reeves’ home on Monday and say he turned himself in afterward at the Morgan County Jail.

The body was identified as Bobbie Jolynn Garrison, 43, of Lacey's Spring. She was found by a hunter the morning of Dec. 27.

The sheriff's office says abuse of a corpse, which is a Class C Felony, is when “A person commits the crime of abuse of a corpse if, except as otherwise authorized by law, he knowingly treats a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”