Man charged with Murder and Sex Abuse

Back in April, the Department of Human Resources reported a sex abuse complaint against Green. The complaint said, Green had inappropriate sexual contract with a 3-year-old girl.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested an Ardmore man after being indicted by a grand jury. 

Thomas Green is charged with Murder and Sex Abuse of a Child Under 12. 

In Jan., Green reportedly admitted to the shooting death of a woman. Athens Police said he claimed it was an accident. 

The Sheriff's Office said, Green has not had any contact with the child since the allegations came to light. 

