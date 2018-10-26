Man charged with Murder and Sex Abuse

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested an Ardmore man after being indicted by a grand jury.

Thomas Green is charged with Murder and Sex Abuse of a Child Under 12.

In Jan., Green reportedly admitted to the shooting death of a woman. Athens Police said he claimed it was an accident.

Back in April, the Department of Human Resources reported a sex abuse complaint against Green. The complaint said, Green had inappropriate sexual contract with a 3-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office said, Green has not had any contact with the child since the allegations came to light.