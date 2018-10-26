The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested an Ardmore man after being indicted by a grand jury.
Thomas Green is charged with Murder and Sex Abuse of a Child Under 12.
In Jan., Green reportedly admitted to the shooting death of a woman. Athens Police said he claimed it was an accident.
Back in April, the Department of Human Resources reported a sex abuse complaint against Green. The complaint said, Green had inappropriate sexual contract with a 3-year-old girl.
The Sheriff's Office said, Green has not had any contact with the child since the allegations came to light.
Related Content
- Man charged with Murder and Sex Abuse
- Husband, Wife arrested on sex abuse charges
- Two men charged with child sex abuse
- Boaz man facing child porn, sex abuse charges
- Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges
- Gadsden man in custody for child sex abuse charges
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Former Birmingham area teacher charged with sex abuse
- More sex abuse charges filed against Alabama evangelist
- Alabama children's pastor indicted on sex abuse charges