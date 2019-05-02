Man charged with Huntsville murder intends to plead guilty to manslaughter

Court documents show a man charged with murder, Michael Stoltzfus, intends to plead guilty to manslaughter at a sentencing hearing Thursday morning at the Madison County Courthouse.

Stoltzfus was charged with murder in February of 2018 for the killing of a man at an abandoned Huntsville apartment building. Another man, James Romans, was also arrested and charged with murder.

Huntsville police said the victim was found in an empty apartment building on Boxwood Court. According to Lt. Michael Johnson, preliminary evidence showed the victim was attacked by two people.

According to court records, both Stoltzfus and Romans were out on probation when they were arrested.

Stoltzfus was placed on a two-year probation after he pleaded guilty to a first degree theft by deception charge. He was granted the probation in March 2017.