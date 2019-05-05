Man charged with DUI after driving his truck into creek at Big Spring Park

The creek that cuts through Big Spring Park had more than coy and duck in its waters early Sunday morning.

Huntsville Police said a truck driven by Isaac Daniel Butler, 24, was found partly submerged in the water near the area where Spragins Street dead ends into the park.



Isaac Daniel Butler

Officers didn't report any injuries from the incident.

Butler was booked into the Madison County Jail for driving under the influence at 2:15 a.m.