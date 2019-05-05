Clear

Man charged with DUI after driving his truck into creek at Big Spring Park

Passers by at Big Spring Park got a surprise when they saw a truck was stuck in the water near Spragins Street. Passers by at Big Spring Park got a surprise when they saw a truck was stuck in the water near Spragins Street.

Huntsville Police arrested Isaac Butler and charged him with driving under the influence.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 4:02 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The creek that cuts through Big Spring Park had more than coy and duck in its waters early Sunday morning. 

Huntsville Police said a truck driven by Isaac Daniel Butler, 24, was found partly submerged in the water near the area where Spragins Street dead ends into the park. 


Isaac Daniel Butler

Officers didn't report any injuries from the incident.

Butler was booked into the Madison County Jail for driving under the influence at 2:15 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events