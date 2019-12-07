Man charged with Billy Clardy III's murder previously charged with assaulting an officer, several other charges

The man who is charged with the shooting death of STAC Agent and Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III was no stranger to law enforcement when he was arrested on Friday.

LaJeromeny Brown, 41, is currently being held on a Capital Murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Clardy.

Federal drug conviction

According to federal court records, Brown was indicted in the U.S. Eastern District of Tennessee on five drug-related charges in 2013. He was sentenced two years later in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Crack Cocaine.

The other four charges were dropped as a result of the guilty plea.

Brown was given a sentence of 41 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Records show that release period was set to end in October 2018.

But before that date, Brown was indicted in two more felony cases in 2018: one in Laredo, Texas, and one in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Brown charged with firearm possession by a felon

Court records show he was flagged at the Border Patrol Checkpoint on at the 29 mile marker on Highway 35 north of Laredo, Texas. While searching his car, "they located a Sig Sauer P320 .40 Caliber handgun... loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber."

In her petition for an arrest warrant, U.S. Probation Officer Kimberly Williams noted that for most of Brown's supervised release his only violations up until that point were leaving the district without permission in January 2017 and missing two random drug tests in early 2017.

However, Williams said because of Brown's prior conviction in 2017 and a litany of other charges, which include Assault, Theft of Property, Evading Arrest (two counts), Possession of Cocaine for Resale and Criminal Impersonation, she suggested that he be detained until his revocation hearing.

On June 20, 2018, federal prosecutors filed a Motion to Dismiss Superseding Indictment and the case was dropped. Neither the motion nor the judges order on the motion detail why the case was dropped.

Brown is charged with impersonating an officer, home invasion robbery

Fast forward a few months and another federal warrant was issued for Brown's arrest, this time for his involvement in a violent home invasion in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In that case, court records show that on August 15, 2018, he and other men confronted a woman on her front porch while armed. The victim told officers "that the suspects yelled 'Chattanooga Police' while pointing guns at her. Once they made contact with [the victim] on her front porch, the suspects brought her inside and put her on the couch at which point they handcuffed her."

A summary of the incident states that they "put blankets over her head and the head of her children while they ransacked her bedroom and kitchen." They reportedly stole the victim's "televisions, XBOX, a Samsung phone and her 2007 Mercury Milan."

According to the ABC station in Chattanooga, he was arrested by Chattanooga Police after a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle Brown was in crashed into some Norfolk Southern train tracks.

In his warrant petition, U.S. Probation Officer John Eppenger argued that "Based on the nature of the new criminal conduct, the probation office considers Mr. Brown to be a danger to the community. He is also considered to be a risk of flight due to his conduct during his original term of supervision in which he left the district without permission."

However, in a hearing on December 18, 2019, court records show that "the victim of the robbery would not testify against [Brown] and the State of Tennessee had elected to dismiss the home invasion robbery charge against him." Federal prosecutors followed suit and voluntarily dismissed its Warrant for Offender Under Supervision. At that point, Brown was released from federal custody.

Assaulting a police officer charge

Tennessee court records show that on December 21, 2018, Brown was arrested on multiple charges in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Those include:

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer

Felony Reckless Endangerment

Felony Evading Arrest

Felony Vandalism Over $1000

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Reckless Driving

Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Possession

According to the ABC station in Chattanooga, he was released on a $50,000 bond for those charges and that case was bound over to a grand jury.

Capital Murder charge

Right now, Brown is in the Madison County Jail on a Capital Murder charge, for which he has no bond. It's unclear when he will make his first court appearance on this charge.