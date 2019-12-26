Clear
Man charged in stabbing at Huntsville night club

Michael Tyrone Wheeler

Police responded to a stabbing at Club Forty7, 1914 Jordan Lane, on Wednesday night.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A 28-year-old man faces an assault charge after a stabbing at a Huntsville night club.

Michael Tyrone Wheeler was arrested Thursday, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

The victim is at Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

