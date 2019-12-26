A 28-year-old man faces an assault charge after a stabbing at a Huntsville night club.
Michael Tyrone Wheeler was arrested Thursday, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Police responded to a stabbing at Club Forty7, 1914 Jordan Lane, on Wednesday night.
The victim is at Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
Related Content
- Man charged in stabbing at Huntsville night club
- Man charged in Rogersville stabbing
- Police charge man with murder in Huntsville stabbing death
- Huntsville police: Man stabbed, then charged with domestic violence
- Man charged with late-night shooting in Huntsville
- Huntsville man charged with forgery
- Man, teenage girlfriend indicted on capital murder charges for 2018 fatal stabbing in Huntsville
- Huntsville man accused of stabbing neighbor during fight over money
- Gadsden man charged with Thursday night murder
- Huntsville man charged with capital murder
Scroll for more content...