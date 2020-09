The Florence Police Department has charged two people in the murder of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner.

Blake Joshwell Townsend is charged with capital murder. He has no bond.

Townsend, 20, was arrested Wednesday in Decatur.

A woman, Yalrick Pride, is charged with child abuse. Her bond is set at $15,000.

Both are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Kaiden died Aug. 12 from blunt force trauma, police said.

