Man charged in Florence murder

The Florence Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection with a Thursday night murder.

Gary Duane White, 50, is charged with the murder of Kwame Thomas, 38, according to police.

Florence police said officers responded about 10 p.m. Thursday to the Southern Oaks apartment complex on Hermitage Drive after a man, later identified as Thomas, was found unresponsive and bleeding.

Shoals Ambulance took Thomas to North Alabama Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said Thomas received "lacerations to his body resulting in a large amount of blood loss" during a fight.

White is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.