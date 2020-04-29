The Athens Police Department says it arrested a man Wednesday morning in connection with a trailer theft.
Christopher Michael Echols Jr., 24, was charged with theft of property.
Echols is suspected of taking a trailer from the parking lot of T-Mobile on U.S. 72 on March 13 or March 14, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said Echols was booked and taken to the Limestone County Jail.
Related Content
- Man charged in Athens trailer theft
- Three men arrested on drug, theft charges in Athens
- Car theft investigation in Athens leads to man's arrest
- Athens man charged with drug trafficking
- Man charged after Athens apartment complex shooting
- Athens man charged with sexually abusing child
- Decatur man charged with identity theft
- Florence man charged with identity theft
- Florence man arrested on theft, forgery charges
- Athens man killed in crash
Scroll for more content...