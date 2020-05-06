Man charged in Athens armed robbery

A man is in the Limestone County Jail after an armed robbery in late April.
Quami Mingle was arrested Tuesday afternoon for robbery first degree. On April 29, Athens police officers responded to a robbery in the Eastside Junction parking lot.
Police say the victim told officers a man pointed a pistol at him and demanded his car keys. No one was injured in the robbery.
Mingle was booked in the county jail.
