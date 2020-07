A man is in jail for breaking into the office of an apartment complex in Athens.

The Athens Police Department says it received a call Friday morning of a burglary at Water Oaks Apartments on Elm Street. It says officers arrived and were told by witnesses that a man had kicked the door open and damaged a computer monitor.

Ricky Ladon Nunley was arrested and charged with burglary third degree. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail.