Man charged in Alabama shooting death arrested in Arkansas

U.S. Marshals say a man sought on a capital murder warrant in a deadly shooting in Alabama has been arrested in Arkansas.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 1:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge tells AL.com that 48-year-old Lee Roy McCullough was taken into custody early Monday in Gould. He is charged in the Oct. 2 shooting death of 44-year-old Jerry Kennedy.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams previously said that McCullough and Kennedy had been in some sort of dispute before gunshots were fired at a tire shop. Police say McCullough left the scene and Kennedy died at a hospital.

McCullough is jailed pending extradition to Alabama. Police say he had shot into a moving vehicle, prompting the capital murder charge. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

