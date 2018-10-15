BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Marshals say a man sought on a capital murder warrant in a deadly shooting in Alabama has been arrested in Arkansas.
Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge tells AL.com that 48-year-old Lee Roy McCullough was taken into custody early Monday in Gould. He is charged in the Oct. 2 shooting death of 44-year-old Jerry Kennedy.
Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams previously said that McCullough and Kennedy had been in some sort of dispute before gunshots were fired at a tire shop. Police say McCullough left the scene and Kennedy died at a hospital.
McCullough is jailed pending extradition to Alabama. Police say he had shot into a moving vehicle, prompting the capital murder charge. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
Related Content
- Man charged in Alabama shooting death arrested in Arkansas
- 2 arrested in shooting death of 87-year-old man in Alabama
- Man charged with murder in shooting at Alabama family party
- Former Alabama officer arrested on Georgia charge
- Man charged in Albertville shooting
- Alabama court overturns death sentence
- Texas police arrest Alabama inmate in 1974 death of officer
- Man in Alabama charged with murder in brother-in-law's death
- Ex-police recruit charged with murder in Alabama shooting
- Huntsville police charge man with murder in Meridianville man's death