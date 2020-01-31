Man charged in 2016 murder extradited from Mexico to Marshall County

A man is being held on a multimillion-dollar bond in Marshall County for a murder and attempted murder in 2016.

Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was arrested on Wednesday and charged on a grand jury indictment for the murder of Gloria Alomec and the attempted murder of a victim in Boaz.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the murder and attempted murder happened in Boaz in June of 2016. The murder happened on Casey Lane, specifically.

The department says after the incident, Zarazua was illegally living in the U.S. and left for Mexico. He was found after committing another murder in Mexico that he was incarcerated for, according to the sheriff’s office.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the District Attorney’s Office arranged for Zarazua to be extradited from Mexico. He was flown to Birmingham and then transported to the Marshall County Jail. He’s being held there on a $3 million bond and monitored by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Boaz Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the case.