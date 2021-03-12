Man charged for stealing medicine from Decatur animal clinic, vehicle theft

A man is in jail for a burglary at a Decatur animal clinic.

It happened on Thursday at Bryan Animal Clinic on Stratford Road SE. Decatur police determined multiple animal medications were stolen.

Later the same day, police responded to a call about a person unlawfully entering a home on Quince Drive SE in Decatur, where the suspect reportedly took keys from inside and stole a vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old William James Bryan II. He was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree, burglary in the third degree and three counts of theft in the second degree.

Bryan is held in the Morgan County Jail on a $110,000 bond.