Man charged for stealing guns, jewelry, medicine during Marshall County burglary

A man was arrested this month for a burglary in late February in Marshall County.

The burglary happened early the morning of Feb. 21 at a home in the 200 block of Meltonsville Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found it in “total disarray with items broken and tossed throughout the house.” Guns, jewelry, medication and personal documents were taken.

That same night, the investigation led deputies to a second home on Old 227 Road. They found a pill bottle that had been taken in the burglary lying on the ground near the front door.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and entered the home, finding multiple items taken during the burglary.

Evan Blake Holtzclaw of Groveoak is charged for burglary third degree and theft of property second degree. He was arrested March 6 and booked in the Marshall County Jail without bond.